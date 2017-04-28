In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Salmon

Chef Justin Anderson from Breachway Grill joins us in the Rhode Show kitchen this morning making Mediterranean Salmon.
Ingredients:
- 1 9 oz Salmon Filet
- 3 Tbls. Olive Oil
- 2 cloves Minced Garlic
- 4 oz Artichokes quartered
- 2 oz Sun Dried Tomatoes
- 4 oz Fresh Spinach
- 2 oz Red Onions Diced
- 1 oz Kalamata Olives
- 1 Tbsp. Salt
- ½ Tbsp. Pepper
Cooking Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a saute pan.
- Season Salmon Filet with salt and pepper and place skin side up in pre-heated pan.
- Sear both sides for approximately 3 minutes each and remove from pan and set aside.
- Add the remaining ingredients and saute for approximately 3 minutes until fragrant.
- Deglaze the saute pan with white wine and return the Filet to the pan and cook until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees (approximately another 1 -2 minutes).
- Served over Roasted Garlic Risotto