In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Salmon

Chef Justin Anderson from Breachway Grill joins us in the Rhode Show kitchen this morning making Mediterranean Salmon.

Ingredients:

  • 1 9 oz Salmon Filet
  • 3 Tbls. Olive Oil
  • 2 cloves Minced Garlic
  • 4 oz Artichokes quartered
  • 2 oz Sun Dried Tomatoes
  • 4 oz Fresh Spinach
  • 2 oz Red Onions Diced
  • 1 oz Kalamata Olives
  • 1 Tbsp. Salt
  • ½ Tbsp. Pepper

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a saute pan.
  2. Season Salmon Filet with salt and pepper and place skin side up in pre-heated pan.
  3. Sear both sides for approximately 3 minutes each and remove from pan and set aside.
  4. Add the remaining ingredients and saute for approximately 3 minutes until fragrant.
  5. Deglaze the saute pan with white wine and return the Filet to the pan and cook until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees (approximately another 1 -2 minutes).
  6. Served over Roasted Garlic Risotto