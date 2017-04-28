Knowing the struggle, detective to shave head for kids with cancer

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford police detective lost her hair once during a battle with cancer, and she’s now willing to lose it again for a good cause.

April 28 is National Brave Hearts Day, a chance to honor children battling cancer in the community. To commemorate these kids in a special way, Detective Claudia Sampson plans to buzz all her hair off a few weeks later, on June 4.

“These kids are going through a lot,” she said. “I know when I had cancer myself how much I went through, and I can only imagine little kids going through that.”

After battling cancer in 2002 and again in 2010, Sampson knows what it’s like to be bald. Now, she hopes to show children fighting their own battles that they’re not alone.

“The first time I had cancer I didn’t lose my hair,” Sampson recalled. “But then the second time, one morning I was taking a shower, washing my hair, and my hands were full of hair.”

“I said, ‘ok this has to go,'” she continued. “I made an appointment with my hairdresser, and a bunch of the guys that work here came with me down there and shaved their heads too. It was nice, it made me feel better about it.”

Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer is held at Gillette Stadium each year and raises money to help decorate hospital rooms, provide art kits and crafts, as well as other distractions sick kids need to feel normal.

That’s something Sampson says she will never take for granted ever again.

“It’s got to be horrendous for these kids because they don’t understand,” she said. “They just know that they don’t feel good and they have no hair left, and I just I feel for them.”

This will be Sampson’s fourth time at the Buzz Off event. Those registering are asked to raise at least $350.

In 2016, Sampson raised $1,500. So far in 2017, she’s raised $600.