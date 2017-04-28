Legislators consider making post-election audits law in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s General Assembly is currently considering legislation that would mandate post-election audits.

The evaluations are conducted in order to ensure that equipment and procedures used to count votes during an election worked properly and also to ensure public confidence in the results.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 29 states and the District of Columbia require a post-election audit; typically the process is done by hand counting the results, usually by a random sampling of precincts.

If the bill passes the legislature, the R.I. Board of Elections would be responsible for determining which races are audited, conducting the audits within seven days after the election, and making the results available to the public.

In November 2016, ballot formatting errors caused a recording problem in both Foster and North Kingstown.

North Kingstown Town Clerk Jeannette Alyward said when the results came in they showed that only a handful of people voted to approve a ballot question for a loan that would continue to fund the town septic system.

“It was very obvious that something was wrong,” said Alyward. “It’s panic because if something is wrong with that question – what else is wrong with the ballot?”

Once Alyward’s panic subsided, she reached out to the state election officials.

“We had many conversations with the Board of Elections,” Alyward said. “They’re the ones that figured out what the problem was, and then it was, ‘well, how do we deal with this?’ How are we going to correct this?'”

The Board of Elections re-ran the ballots from that night and found, in fact, the question had passed.

The Secretary of State’s office explained that every year there are four ballots printed by company Election Systems & Software, the voting machine vendor: official, mail, test, and sample ballots.

In North Kingstown and Foster, subtle changes in the spacing of words and the ovals were made on ballots that weren’t reflected on the test ballots which were used to calibrate the machines

“The only reason it was caught was the election result was so unusual that people questioned it,” said John Marion of the good-government group, Common Cause Rhode Island. “Had it been a close election result, no one would have questioned it and it may never have been caught.”

For years, Marion has advocated the state adopt an audit system, he said the current legislation would put Rhode Island on the cutting edge of how audits are executed.

He said it adds an extra layer of protection. “Not because Russians are trying to hack into our machines but because humans make mistakes and machines make mistakes because they’re programmed by humans.”

Bob Rapoza, interim director at the R.I. Board of Elections, told Eyewitness News that his office already conducts random audits, but if this legislation passes state law would then require them. The legislation doesn’t specify exactly how the audits should be conducted, but Rapoza said that would be up to the full board to decide.

Both John Marion and Jeannette Alyward agree with that plan.

“I think every clerk in this state that’s in charge of elections wants to protect the integrity of any election,” Alyward said. “So, any process that guarantees that, we’re all about.”

On Thursday, the Secretary of State’s office issued a series of recommendations compiled by a state elections task force.

One of the recommendations is post-election audits, another is to create a single master ballot, rather than the four that are required now, in order to streamline the ballot proofing process.

The proposal also called for in-person early voting up to 20 days before election day. Most of the recommendations would require legislative approval.