MA State troopers find llama wandering highway

RUSSELL, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a report of a llama on the loose early Thursday morning.

Troopers Matthew Kane and Kyle Minnicucci found the llama walking along Route 23 in Russell. The troopers attempted to find the animal’s home by knocking on several doors.

When they were unable to find the owner, the two troopers lassoed the llama and led him safely off the highway, away from passing vehicles.

The llama was walked towards a nearby horse farm which volunteered to take the animal for the night until the owner could be found. When the llama became too fatigued, the horse farm owner, Carrie Cruse, met the troopers with her horse trailer at 2:30 a.m.

No word yet if the owner of the llama has been found.