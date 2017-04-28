More charges filed against suspect in triple-fatal crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man facing several charges following a crash that killed three women earlier this month is now also facing three charges of DUI – death resulting.

James Belanger, 21, was arraigned Friday and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Maj. Tina Goncalves of the Pawtucket Police Department said the charges were filed after toxicology results showed Belanger had a blood alcohol content of .139 and also had marijuana and cocaine in his system.

Belanger is accused of causing the crash that killed Fatima Rosa, 22, Emily Howell, 20, and Theresa Leary, 24, all of West Warwick.

The single-car crash took place about 12:13 a.m. April 6 on Walcott Street, just north of McCoy Stadium. The vehicle struck a pole and tore into two pieces, according to police, the two halves landing 75 feet apart. Police said Belanger was speeding at the time of the crash and took off from the scene.

Police said Howell and Leary were pronounced dead at the scene and Rosa was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Rosa’s fiancé was in the front passenger seat and survived the crash.

Police said none of the women was wearing seat belts and all of them were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. They said the one person with minor injuries in the crash had a seat belt on.

Belanger was already arraigned on three counts of duty to stop, death resulting; three counts driving to endanger, death resulting; possession of cocaine; driving while in possession of a controlled substance. Following that hearing, the judge set bail at $25,000 and ordered Belanger to turn in his driver’s license.