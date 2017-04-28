Newsmakers 4/28/2017: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea; Providence politics

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on the first half of Newsmakers: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea. Earlier this week an election task force released a series of recommendations aimed at improving voting in Rhode Island. Among the ideas: early in-person voting, automatic voter registration and post-election audits. Gorbea, a first-term Democrat, discusses the proposal and talks about a pending recall election in Providence.

On the second half: WPRI.com reporter Dan McGowan and Common Cause Rhode Island executive director John Marion join Tim White and Ted Nesi to discuss the criminal case against Democratic Providence City Councilman Kevin Jackson and the May 2 recall election that could remove him from office.