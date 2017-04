EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Instead of running the bases, PawSox Players Chandler Shepherd and Tim Roberson walked to school Friday morning.

The two members joined volunteers walking students to school as part of the Family Service of Rhode Island’s Walking School Bus program.

They helped make sure young students at the Fogarty school arrived safely and on time.

The Walking School Bus Program recruits volunteers to walk with students in the morning and then back home in the afternoon.