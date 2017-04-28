Police: Delivery man robbed at gunpoint in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a food delivery man reported he was robbed by two men at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police said the delivery man and another person approached a patrolman in the parking lot of police headquarters around 11 p.m. Thursday and reported the robbery.

The victim told the patrolman he was delivering food to an address on Meni Court at about 8:30 p.m. Two male suspects waiting on the sidewalk met the delivery man when he arrived, and the victim said one of them pointed a gun in his face. The suspects demanded the delivery man’s wallet and all the money he had, then ran off toward Broad Street.

The delivery man said he was initially too scared to call police, which was why police said he didn’t report it until more than two hours later.

According to police, the victim said the suspects had dark skin and may have been wearing all black. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.