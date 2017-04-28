Providence Police search for man after late night home invasion

Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are searching for a man after responding to the scene of a late night home invasion.

Police were called to a home on Yale Ave around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night for a report of a break in progress.

The female victim told police she armed herself with a knife after she heard someone tampering with her back door. The suspect managed to break in the back door and then got into an altercation with the victim. The suspect fled toward Mt. Pleasant Avenue following the incident.

Police are describing the suspect as a short black male. At the time of the break in, the suspect was wearing a masked and was armed with a knife.

The victim sustained several minor cuts to her arm but refused medical treatment.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. Tune into Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.