Ribbon cut on training center available for businesses, colleges

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island and Westerly town officials cut the ribbon Friday on a new facility aimed at boosting workforce training.

The Westerly Education Center on Friendship Street offers classrooms that businesses can use to train their employees. The center can also create personalized courses for employers, as well as house courses for students from the University of Rhode Island, the Community College of Rhode Island or Rhode Island College. The colleges and the Department of Labor and Training are partners in the project.

Training can range from specialized subjects such as maritime pipefitting, sheet metal handling or electrical work, to bolstering basic math or language skills.

Gov. Gina Raimondo highlighted the importance of students receiving the proper skills that these jobs require: “It’s so important that the community comes together to support programs just like this one — so we can give employers the opportunity to be here and grow here, and we can give the people of Rhode Island a shot at getting these great jobs.”

The building can also be used for community events.

The center was built on a former brownfields site — a two-and-a-half acre abandoned railyard — where the environment has been remediated.