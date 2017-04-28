RIDOH announces recall of chicken breast products

(WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning consumers of a recall affecting ready to eat chicken products.

WFSP Foods LLC. is recalling 42,147 pounds of chicken breast products due to potential under-cooking.

According to RIDOH, these products could contain bacterial pathogens as a result of being under-cooked.

Two chicken breast items, produced on March 29, 2017 and April 7, 2017, are affected. The “Chef’s Line All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast” with a best by date of June 14, 2017, and the “Saladworks Fully Cooked Flame Grilled Chicken Breast Fillets” with a use by date of June 5, 2017 are subject to this recall.

RIDOH says these products were shipped to distribution centers in Illinois, and then further distributed to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.

Consumers alerted the company that the chicken products appeared under-cooked, which led to the recall. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.