Skull fracture, other injuries prompt child carrier recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of child backpack carriers have been recalled in the wake of incident reports, including a skull fracture.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Osprey, the company that makes the child carriers, has received four reports of children falling through the leg carrier openings. In addition to the reported skull fracture, another child suffered scratches on the head, the CPSC said.

The recall covers all models of Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between Jan. 2012 and Dec. 2014.

Production date codes for recalled carriers include:

S12SBPR1, S12SBPR1B, S12SBPR2, S12SBPR3, S12SBPR4, F12SBPR1, F12SBPR2, S13SB IPO, S13SBPR1, S13SBPR2, S13SBPR3, S13SBPR4, F13SBPR1, F13SBPR2, F13SBPR3, S14SBPR1, S14SBPR2, S14SBPR3, S14SBPR4, S14SBPR5

The recalled products were sold for $200 to $300 at retailers nationwide, including REI and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert, according to the CPSC.

You can reach Osprey online or at 866-951-5197 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday.