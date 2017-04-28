Sox, Cubs curse-breaking trophies will be a Fenway Sunday

BOSTON (WPRI) — Once the owners of two of the most storied “curses” in sports, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs will face off for interleague play this weekend at Fenway.

The Sox Tweeted out Friday that the both teams’ curse-breaking trophies will be on display at Fenway for the “ultimate photo-op.”

The Red Sox ended “The Curse of the Bambino” in 2004. Before that, the team went 86 years – from 1918 to 2004 – without a championship.

The Cubs ended “The Curse of the Billy Goat” in 2016. The team had gone 108 years without winning a World Series, which was the longest championship drought by any major American sports team.

