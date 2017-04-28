Sweet revenge: Cake business takes aim internet trolls

(CNN) — A new business in New York is giving new meaning to the phrase “eat your words.”

It’s called Troll Cake. When someone says something hateful to you online, you can send those word back to the hater on a cake.

A woman came up with the idea after reading hateful comments about Dolly Parton.

She called her business “Troll Cakes Bakery and Detective Agency.”

It costs $25 for the cake and shipping if you know the troll’s address.

If the detective agency part of the business has to track down the person, it’s $60.

The box includes the troll’s original hateful comment and a cake – which is a chocolate chip brownie cake.