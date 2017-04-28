Toddler falls out of 2nd-story window in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 1-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Friday after she fell out of a second-story window in Providence.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Metcalf Street, off Branch Avenue. According to Battalion Chief William Kenyon, the child was crawling on the back of some furniture when she pushed on the screen, which gave way.

Kenyon said the girl landed on grass and dirt. She was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It appeared she only suffered bruises, according to Kenyon.

