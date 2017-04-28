Walk for Autism Project is Sunday; how families will reap benefits

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For years, the Autism Project of Rhode Island has offered resources and guidance to families with members on the autism spectrum.

Sunday, the organization is holding its 15th annual Imagine Walk at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors. Teams of walkers have been taking pledges, and the team who’s raised the most money as of this week will lead the walk.

The Autism Project is almost a year into a million-dollar grant-funded program taking its valuable resources out of its headquarters, out into communities and to groups that need them most — helping to recognize early signs of autism.

One of those groups, Boys Town New England, works to strengthen families who are struggling. The Rhode Island branch is one of the first agencies where staff was trained in autism through the grant-funded program, “Creating the Connections.”

Marcy Shyllon, in charge of community engagement for Boys Town New England, said families have rave reviews for the training. It made a huge difference for one local family trying to potty train a child with autism: “This family struggled for years to try to achieve that with their child,” Marcy said. “Once we sent them to the Autism Project’s training, a week later, they had success.”

The primary goal of “Creating the Connections” is to give families and professionals better access to screening, evaluation, and appropriate services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder and related developmental disabilities. The training is offered at no cost to agencies, parent groups, and volunteers.

“We were always able to work with families who made their way to our door,” said project manager and outreach liaison Claire Walker. “This is about us saying: step one is actually long before they get to our door, and how we can be more present in communities, so we are available to families.”

Walker said the project is hoping at the end of the three-year, grant-funded program that screening rates will increase — meaning families will be more aware of how to get their children screened, and agencies will be able to help families more — leading to better outcomes for everyone impacted by autism in Rhode Island.