NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island State Police reconstruction crews were seen on Route 146 in North Smithfield early Saturday morning, for what appeared to be a head-on collision between two vehicles.

The crash happened near the Central Street Bridge.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured, nor have they commented on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update it when more information is released.