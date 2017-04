TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News is on the scene of a serious two-car crash in the city of Taunton.

The call came in around 5 p.m. Saturday for a crash on Williams Street, not far from Taunton High School.

Officials with the Taunton Fire Department say five people involved in the crash were brought to area hospitals.

Eyewitness News also caught a medical helicopter landing to pick-up a crash victim, and taking off from the high school.