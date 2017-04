LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash in Lakeville which resulted in one fatality.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on route 140 northbound, north of exit nine on Saturday night.

@MassStatePolice investigating single vehicle rollover or fatal Rte 140 N/B, north of X9 in #Lakeville. Details to follow later 2nite — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 29, 2017

Eyewitness News has learned roughly a dozen good Samaritans stopped at the scene and tried to save the driver, who didn’t make it after the car caught fire.

Massachusetts State Police plan to release further details in a press release late Saturday.