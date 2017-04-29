Police nationwide host drug take-back events

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police hope that educating residents on the dangers of prescription drug addiction can make a dent in the opioid crisis that’s sweeping the country.

Today was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and local police departments held events at which people could turn in unused or expired drugs with no questions asked.

At the Walgreens Pharmacy on Elmwood Avenue, Captain George Stamatakos of the Providence Police Department said that there is a definite need for more awareness of how potentially addicting prescription painkillers are.

“I don’t think people realize how dangerous prescription drugs are, and opiates in general because they’re the major cause of accidental death in America,” he said. “They’ve far surpassed traffic accidents, which is a really sobering statistic when you think about it.”

“It can start with one pill, literally with one pill,” Police Chief Hugh Clements said. Someone who uses a prescription painkiller, becomes hooked, and then runs out can turn to illegal drugs such as heroin in order to get the same high, fueling increasing addiction rates nationwide.

“It’s happening in much larger numbers in New England,” he said. “We’re the epicenter of this crisis, but it’s happening all over the country.”

“We cannot arrest our way out of this,” Clements said, stressing that any reduction in the numbers of drug overdoses must involve cooperation between law enforcement, schools, families and health care professionals.