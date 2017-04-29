Providence Police: Man dies after being hit on motorcycle, dragged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police confirm to Eyewitness News a man died Saturday night after being struck by a car, and dragged multiple blocks in the capital city.

Eyewitness News was on scene shortly before 9 p.m. where police had set up caution tape and an active investigation was ongoing. The medical examiner was also on scene.

Police say the victim was riding a motorcycle when he was was struck by a van, and dragged several blocks on Amherst Street.

BREAKING: A man is dead after police say a van dragged him multiple blocks on Amherst St. Sprawling crime scene spanning city streets. pic.twitter.com/oQdgT8IgGM — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) April 30, 2017

Police were not able to give any details as it relates to the van, because it had fled the scene following the crash.

As of 10:30 p.m. police were still on scene investigating. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Providence PD investigating after a man was struck and killed while riding a motorcycle – struck by a van & dragged several blocks. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/1YwWn7kJRR — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) April 30, 2017

