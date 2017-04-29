Providence Police: Man dies after being hit on motorcycle, dragged

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police confirm to Eyewitness News a man died Saturday night after being struck by a car, and dragged multiple blocks in the capital city.
Eyewitness News was on scene shortly before 9 p.m. where police had set up caution tape and an active investigation was ongoing. The medical examiner was also on scene.
Police say the victim was riding a motorcycle when he was was struck by a van, and dragged several blocks on Amherst Street.
Police were not able to give any details as it relates to the van, because it had fled the scene following the crash.
As of 10:30 p.m. police were still on scene investigating. The victim’s identity has not been released.
