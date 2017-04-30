15th annual Imagine Walk for autism underway in Warwick

Related Coverage Walk for Autism Project is Sunday; how families will reap benefits

(WARWICK, R.I) – This year’s Imagine Walk is underway in Warwick, with proceeds benefiting the Autism Project of Rhode Island.

The walk got underway at 10 a.m. at Goddard Memorial State Park and is emceed by WPRI’s Danielle North. Almost 8,000 people turned out for this year’s event, of which WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors.

The Autism Project is almost a year into a million-dollar grant-funded program taking its valuable resources out of its headquarters, out into communities and to groups that need them most — helping to recognize early signs of autism.