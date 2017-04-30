$54M fight over ‘Superman building’ goes to court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in a $54 million fight between the owner of Rhode Island’s tallest building and its former tenant.

High Rock Westminster Street says Bank of America took such bad care of the building that its facade is crumbling.

The bank says it spent millions on maintenance before it moved out four years ago, and contends High Rock is suing to get money to convert the building into apartments.

The skyscraper became vacant amid the state’s long economic slump and is still empty years later.

The building was the tallest skyscraper in New England when it opened in 1928 as the Industrial National Bank Building and became the most recognizable feature on the Providence skyline.

Jury selection starts Tuesday.