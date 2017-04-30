National Grid called in after car into building in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – National Grid had to be called in late Sunday night after a car drove into a building, hitting a gas pipe.

Eyewitness News was on scene shortly before 9 p.m. at 25 Cambridge Street where the car was still in the side of the building.

Providence Police and Fire Departments were also on scene, evacuating residents from the apartment building, and waiting on National Grid.

Residents tell Eyewitness News the driver had been parking the car when the driver must’ve mistaken the gas for the brake, and the car suddenly sped into the building.

The driver has not yet been identified by police. It’s still unknown whether they’ll face any charges as a result of the crash.

Residents were allowed back inside their homes about thirty minutes after the crash.