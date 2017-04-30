P-Bruins top Penguins 2-1; advance to division finals in playoffs

Wilkes-Barre, PA (Providence Bruins)– The Providence Bruins defeated the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins Sunday afternoon 2-1 to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals. The P-Bruins got two goals from Danton Heinen while Zane McIntyre made a season best 50 saves in net.

The Penguins outshot the P-Bruins 21-8 in the first period, including 11-1 in the opening three minutes, but Providence jumped out to an early lead thanks to their first power play of the game. At 12:37, Colton Hargrove sent a centering pass to Jordan Szwarz in front who put a shot on Casey DeSmith. He stopped it with his right pad, but Heinen was there to clean up the mess. He scored his third goal of the series to send the P-Bruins to the locker room up 1-0.

McIntyre almost singlehandedly kept Providence in the game during the second, stopping a barrage of Wilkes-Barre chances to keep things 1-0 P-Bruins despite a ton of Penguin zone time. The score stayed the same until 13:00 into the final period, when Heinen netted his team best fourth goal of the playoffs. Szwarz sent a centering pass to the rookie from the right corner, and with space in front of the net he scored inside the right post for his second goal of the game. With the P-Bruins up 2-0, the Penguins quickly cut their lead back to one, as Jean-Sebastien Dea scored on a power play at 14:37 to make it 2-1. That’s where the comeback ended, as a career day for McIntyre that earned him number one star of the game helped Providence secure their first trip to round two since 2014.

McIntyre stopped 50 of 51 shots while DeSmith stopped 24 of 26. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 5-6 on the penalty kill. The team now advances to the Division Finals, where they will take on the winner of Lehigh Valley vs Hershey which will end later today