SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The annual Touch A Truck event was held Sunday at Cardi’s Furniture and Matresses in Swansea.

Excited kids were able to get up close and personal with local fire and police vehicles as well as the Breaking News One vehicle.

WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are proud sponsors of the event.

Touch A Truck benefits Project Undercover, a non-profit that provides new diapers, underwear and socks to children living in poverty.