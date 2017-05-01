Car slams into Providence home following crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-car collision in Providence Monday night caused one vehicle to crash into the side of a home.

The crash took place at the corner of Fisk and Bernard Streets, in the city’s Elmwood section.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News she was gardening outside but had stepped away just prior to the crash.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured, though the Warwick Fire Department did confirm they were sending a rescue to the scene.

One of the cars involved in crash finally being towed away. The driver's friend tells me driver is in the hospital but he's doing alright. pic.twitter.com/UojWyULTQs — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivan_wpri) May 1, 2017

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information and will bring you the latest tonight at 10 and 11.