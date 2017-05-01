Hometown Hero: John LaRose

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Johnson and Wales head baseball coach John LaRose.

The Pawtucket native won his 400th game with the Wildcats this season, becoming only the third coach in the GNAC to achieve that milestone. JWU’s 20th win this year marked the seventh straight season the Wildcats have hit that mark.

A Big East All-Academic as a senior at Providence College, LaRose has guided his teams to two GNAC regular season crowns and earned Coach of the Year honors in 2011 and 2013.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.