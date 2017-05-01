Caught on Camera: dramatic river rescue just over RI border

MILLVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An outing on the Blackstone River turned into a scary adventure in Millville Sunday.

A man and a woman fell into the rain-swollen river after their canoe flipped over and they became trapped.

Fortunately, the woman’s cell phone did not get wet and she was able to call for help while clinging to a branch. Both people also had on their life vests, which helped them stay afloat.

Once firefighters arrived, they got into the water to rescue both victims – who were later treated at the scene for hypothermia.

“From the shoreline, it doesn’t look like much. But, once you get into the water it’s a swift current and it was easy to see why these people were trapped,” said firefighter Jake Petrowicz. “We’ve been on this river with these suits, with these guys and it was the training that really paid off today.”

Just hours after the rescue, two men also fell into the river. While they made it out safely, Millville fire officials said it’s important to be aware of the conditions before heading out on the water.