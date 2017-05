SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — An unwanted pest is making a comeback in Southern New England, and it doesn’t look good for your trees.

The gypsy moth caterpillars are hatching and a local expert says this year’s population is expected to be even higher than last year, so we could be looking at even more defoliation.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo speaks to URI entomologist Heather Faubert about what you can expect and why she believes the defoliation will be worse this year.