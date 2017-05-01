Gas prices down a penny in RI, hold steady in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is down by a penny this week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.34 per gallon. That price is a nickel lower than the national average of $2.39.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 12 cents higher this week than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.22 per gallon.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.19 per gallon and as high as $2.49.

The price of gasoline in Massachusetts has remained the same since last week.

AAA Northeast said that self-serve, regular averaged $2.32 per gallon.

That price is seven cents below the national average of $2.39, but 15 cents higher than the average price in Massachusetts a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.19 per gallon and as high as $2.49.