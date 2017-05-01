Lifestyle and beauty journalist discusses what’s hot this Mother’s Day

Did you know Mother’s Day originated in ancient Greece with spring festivals that honored Rhea, the mother of all gods and men? It wasn’t until 1908 when Anna Jarvis of Grafton of West Virginia convinced her church to honor mothers on the death of her own mother. That simple gesture took off, and six years later, Mother’s Day was declared a national holiday celebrated on the second Sunday in May.

Today, finding the perfect gift for a mom seems to be a real problem for many. Lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley joined us via satellite to discuss what’s hot this Mother’s Day and to create a perfect recipe for honoring mom.

