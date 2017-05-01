Parklet up and running in Newport for summer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – If you’re heading to Newport, you’ll have a place to charge up your laptops, cell phones, and other electronics.

The city now has a solar-powered Parklet near the corner of William Street and Bellevue Avenue in a parking space.

“Parklets have been used in cities across the country like San Francisco and Chicago, providing additional relaxing space for a passerby to sit, rest and enjoy the city around them,” the city said on its Facebook page.

Newport officials say the parklet will be operational during the summer.