Police: Driver in deadly Manton Ave. hit-and-run in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The driver wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend is facing charges.

Police confirmed Mustafa Lynch, 69, of Providence will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. However, they said further charges could be forthcoming.

Police said Mustafa was driving a van that struck Christopher Lucero, who was riding a motorcycle on Manton Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The van dragged Lucero for several blocks then took off from the scene, police said. Lucero died from his injuries.

On Sunday, police said they located the van involved in the hit-and-run.

Friends of the victim said he was a Central High School graduate who played baseball. Many were mourning his loss on social media.

A small memorial of candles was left on Amherst Street Sunday and continued to grow Monday.