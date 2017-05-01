Police seek help in search for missing Warwick teen

Related Coverage Search for missing teenager underway

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are reaching out to the public for help as they search for a teenager reported missing over the weekend.

Mikaila Rastella, 15, left her home in the Lakewood section of the city at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to police, and was reported missing the following day.

Police said Rastella has medical conditions that require medication and would place her in danger if she’s not located.

Rastella is described as a white female standing 5-foot-3 and weighing approximately 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top with a floral design, dark sweatpants, and black sneakers. Her cell phone is turned off and it’s believed she’s on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information on Rastella’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.

Warren police are also searching for a teenage girl, saying 16-year-old Maraysha Hicks has been missing since April 24.