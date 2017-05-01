Raimondo re-election campaign fund tops $2M

Related Coverage RI GOP got outspent more than 12-to-1 in fall campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has stockpiled more than $2 million to put toward her 2018 re-election bid, with a year and a half still to go before voters head to the polls.

In a Board of Elections filing, Raimondo’s campaign said the first-term governor raised $565,000 and spent $166,000 between Jan. 1 and March 31, leaving her with $2.2 million on hand. The governor filed the report 25 minutes before the midnight deadline to do so.

Raimondo continues to demonstrate a fundraising prowess rarely seen in Rhode Island politics. The state’s last two-term governor, Republican Don Carcieri, had about $275,000 on hand at the same point during his first third year in office.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican widely expected to seek the GOP nomination for governor in 2018, reported $79,000 on hand as of March 31.

Rhode Island’s all-Democratic congressional delegation also recently disclosed their current campaign finances. As of March 31, U.S. Sen Jack Reed had $1.57 million, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse had $1.77 million, Congressman Jim Langevin had $682,000, and Congressman David Cicilline had $833,000.

Whitehouse is up for re-election next year and has already drawn two potential Republican opponents, state Rep. Bobby Nardolillo and former R.I. Supreme Court Justice Robert Flanders. Both have registered with the Federal Election Commission but neither one has had to file his first campaign-finance report.

Among Rhode Island’s other statewide general officers, all Democrats, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner had $310,000 in his campaign account as of March 31, while Lt. Gov. Dan McKee had $68,000 and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea had $67,000, their filings showed.

