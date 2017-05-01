Search for missing teenager underway

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Warren Police tell Eyewitness News Maraysha Hicks was last seen Monday, April 24.

Police described her as a black female, about 5’4″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

A family member says she was last seen wearing black leggings with a gray shirt. Hicks was also seen carrying a black leather backpack when she left her home.

Police say Hicks spends a lot of time in Fall River.

Anyone with information is asked call Warren Police at 401-245-1311. Police said any tips will remain confidential.