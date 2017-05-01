Skimming device detected at Westerly convenience store, police searching for suspect

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a fraud suspect in Westerly, accused of trying to steal ATM customers’ banking information.

According to police, the woman placed a skimming device and a micro camera on an interior Citizens Bank ATM at the Cumberland Farms Store on Granite Street in Westerly last week.

It’s the latest fraud incident in a growing number of skimming thefts targeting ATM customers inside Cumberland Farms Stores in Rhode Island.

In some of these cases, police said instead of a micro camera, thieves placed a fraudulent remote keypad over the ATM keys; the devices are disguised to look like official parts of the ATM and are difficult to detect.

Police are now hoping the release of surveillance images of the suspect will lead to her arrest. If you recognize her, please call Westerly Police at 401-348-6143.

Westerly PD looking for a woman who placed a skimming device on an ATM inside this Cumberland Farms on Granite St. Full story @5:30 pic.twitter.com/ony67sPqOr — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) May 1, 2017