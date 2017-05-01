Vermont chocolatier sends residents on golden ticket hunt

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is giving away golden tickets courtesy of its local chocolatier and the prize is free parking for a year, not a tour of a chocolate factory.

The limited edition chocolate bars were created by Vermont’s Tavenier Chocolates.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the search for the three golden tickets began with Brattleboro’s town manager buying the first bar of chocolate. Stephanie Bonin, chairwoman of a National Main Street branch, says that the goal of the promotion is to recreate scenes from the film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” where everyone in town searched for the golden tickets.

Parking enforcement officers will be handing out other tickets all week — movie tickets so residents can see the original film at a local theater.

All wrapped & ready to roll on May 1st 💛🔸🔶⭐️ #handcrafted #handmade #chocolatebar #shoplocal #shopsmall #brattleboro @sovermont #goldenticket A post shared by Tavernier Chocolates (@tavernierchocolates) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:59am PDT