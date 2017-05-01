Woman arrested on DUI charges after crash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police have arrested a woman on DUI charges after she crashed her car into a utility pole.

It happened on East Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The crash caused the pole to break in two.

Police say the driver, Colleen Mcaulay, blew a .34 during a field sobriety test, which is four times the legal limit.

Officials say she refused medical treatment and a chemical test.

Mcaulay has been charged with DUI/drugs/alcohol/1st offence – B.A.C. unknown as well as traffic offenses including refusal to submit to a chemical test, laned roadway violation and failure to maintain proper control of vehicle.