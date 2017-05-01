Woman, 63, dies after hit-and-run in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to hunt down a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Johnston.

According to Deputy Chief Dan Parillo, the 63-year-old woman was hit just before 9 p.m. Monday on Killingly Street, in the area of Cumberland Farms. A short time later, Parillo confirmed she succumbed to her injuries.

The chief said it was a black car that struck the woman and fled the area.

An accident reconstruction team has been called in to process the scene and seek out surveillance footage.

