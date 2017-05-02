4 students diagnosed with mumps at URI’s Kingston campus

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island issued a warning Tuesday that four students at its Kingston campus had come down with the mumps.

Ellen Reynolds, director of the school’s Health Services, said campus medical staff and the state Department of Health are monitoring the situation closely.

Health Services will notify anyone who might have been in close contact with those infected so that appropriate action can be taken, according to Reynolds.

The mumps is a viral illness with symptoms of a fever, fatigue and swollen glands. Health officials say the best way to prevent the mumps is to be vaccinated against it.

Health Services recommended the university continue its normal operations, including final exams, without interruption.

