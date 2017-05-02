AAA partners with DMV in advance of its computer system launch

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – In advance of a Division of Motor Vehicles computer system launch, AAA Northeast is partnering with the DMV to allow temporary services to non-members.

Starting Tuesday, AAA has agreed to process DMV transactions for non-members while the state gets ready for its computer system launch July 5, 2017.

According to a press release from the state, eight AAA offices are already processing about 20 different DMV transactions, including license and registration renewals. AAA will now allow non-members to complete these transactions to limit the burden on the DMV during the period prior to its computer system launch.

The DMV processes approximately 1.6 million transactions annually, including those from AAA locations around the state, according to the press release.

The current DMV computer system, which processes registration renewals and license plate renewals and cancellations, had been put into place forty years ago.

The DMV is expected to release more information about timing and closures in the coming weeks.

For a list of eligible transactions at a AAA office, click here.