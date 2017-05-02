Commerce Corp. approves Wexford 195 project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The State Commerce Corporation Board approved the final $13.5 million to allow Wexford to build its innovation campus on the old 195 land.

The unanimous vote was the final step needed to move the project forward and is supported by Governor Gina Raimondo.

“No one is getting a dime of taxpayer money until they first create jobs. For years there was no job activity, no creation dirt on the ground and now we’re going to have many many jobs created for the people of Rhode Island,” said Governor Raimondo.

Former Governor Lincoln Chafee argued against the project in an open letter Sunday, saying the State Commerce Corporation should reject the project. Chafee says the money would be better spend on education and transportation.

Governor Raimondo had no direct comment on his thoughts, saying she believes it’s a good move for the state.