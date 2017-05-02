Councilman Jackson recalled in Ward 3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Embattled Providence City Councilman Kevin Jackson has become the first politician in city history to be recalled from office.

Results from the Providence Board of Canvassers show residents from Ward 3 on the city’s East Side overwhelmingly voted to remove Jackson in a special election Tuesday.

At the Church of the Redeemer, 868 voters supported the recall and 68 people voted to keep Jackson in office, according to unofficial results.

The council must now set a special election within 90 days.

Jackson, a 58-year-old Democrat who has represented Ward 3 since 1995, was arrested by State Police in May and indicted by a statewide grand jury in July. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Jackson embezzled $127,153 from the Providence Cobras youth track-and-field team, an organization that received more than $67,000 in taxpayer-funded city donations between 2005 and 2015. He is also accused of using $12,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.

A group of Ward 3 constituents led by Tricia Kammerer launched the recall effort last September by securing the necessary 300 signatures from voters in the ward to begin the process. The group then successfully obtained more than 2,000 signatures to force Tuesday’s recall vote.

Jackson was the council’s longest-serving member.

Voting kicked off at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in three polling places across Ward 3, which stretches from the University Heights apartment complex off of North Main Street all the way north to the Pawtucket line.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan