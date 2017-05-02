Crash into water in Newport sends 2 to hospital

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were transported to the hospital Tuesday after crashing their car into the water in Newport.

Fire officials said they were called to the area of the Green Bridge on Ocean Avenue at about 5:20 p.m. and arrived to find the vehicle in the water.

The occupants, two young adults, had gotten out of the car prior to crews’ arrival on scene. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Crews used a crane to remove the car from the water.

NEWPORT: Vehicle lifted from the water after falling off the roadway on Ocean Ave in Newport. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/z5Dy9ux4Yv — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) May 2, 2017

Crews working to remove car that fell into the water off Ocean Ave, Newport. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JLatLxsmx7 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) May 2, 2017

