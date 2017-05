JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a rollover crash in Johnston during the end of Tuesday’s morning commute.

Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News that an elderly man was on his way to go bowling when he swerved his SUV to avoid a truck and flipped his car. The victim suffered minor injuries and was brought to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials say the man was the only person injured.

The truck was towed away from the scene.