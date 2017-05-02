Governor supports recall of indicted Providence councilman

Related Coverage The complicated history of Providence City Councilman Kevin Jackson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says she will vote to recall a Providence councilman who’s facing a recall election amid embezzlement charges.

Raimondo lives in the Providence ward represented by fellow Democrat Kevin Jackson. Residents of the ward are voting Tuesday on whether to keep Jackson on the city council.

Jackson was indicted in July on charges he embezzled more than $125,000 from the Providence Cobras youth track and field team. He has denied the charges.

Raimondo tells WPRO-AM that people need to have confidence and trust in their elected officials, and she says at this point, that’s not possible for Jackson.

Jackson has represented a portion of the city’s East Side since 1995. More than 2,300 voters in Jackson’s neighborhood signed a recall petition following his arrest.

