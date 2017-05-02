High court: Public not allowed in stretch of Misquamicut Beach

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The battle over a two-mile stretch the Westerly shoreline has come to an end as a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice has ruled in favor of those who own beachfront property there.

Justice Gilbert V. Indeglia on Monday affirmed a lower court’s decision that the portion of Misquamicut Beach is in fact private.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin filed a lawsuit against the current property owners back in 2012, seeking to prevent them from being able to deny the public access to that stretch of beach.

The case went to trial in Washington County Superior Court in 2014. The state argued that when the property lines were drawn up back in 1909, the original owners determined the northerly, easterly and westerly boundaries, but had left the shoreline open to the public, creating an “unbroken beach” from Watch Hill to Weekapaug.

The defendants made the case that the beach is included in the owners’ private property, with respect to the individual lots. The judge ruled in favor of the property owners, saying the 1909 documents were not sufficient to prove the original owners’ supposed intent to allow public access to the beach.

Kilmartin expressed his disappointment with the outcome in a statement Monday.

“Among all the things we hold dear as Rhode Islanders, unfettered access to our shoreline is among the highest. We initiated the lawsuit to end a long-standing dispute over the public’s right to use and enjoy the two-mile stretch of beach along the Misquamicut coastline. Although we are disappointed in the opinion, it was the right decision to bring the matter before the Court to determine the intent of the original landowners more than 100 years ago.”

Kilmartin also thanked the organizations who provided support to the state in the case.