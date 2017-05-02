Hunt underway for driver in Johnston deadly hit-and-run

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are on the lookout for a black sedan with heavy passenger side damage as the investigation into a deadly hit-and-run continues in Johnston.

Police said a 63-year-old woman was leaving Cumberland Farms and was crossing Killingly Street with her adult son when she was hit by a car just before 9 p.m.

Police said the woman – who died on the way to the hospital – was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

Rose Patterson said she hear the crash from inside her home and ran outside to see what happened.

“It sounded like a refrigerator being knocked over. The guy was screaming. I looked out my window and saw the lady curled up on the ground,” Patterson said.

Police said detectives are looking for any surveillance footage of the car – which took off toward Greenville Avenue.

“If there are any witnesses who may have left the scene prior to our arrival who has any information whatsoever, they are advised to call Johnston police,” said Deputy Chief Dan Parrillo.Patterson.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified the victim.

Patterson and her neighbors have put candles out in memory of the woman who died.

“They were just crossing the street. It could’ve been any of our family members coming to visit us. It’s just really sad,” Patterson said.